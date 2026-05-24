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Roland Garros Belinda Bencic starts with a must-win in Paris

SDA

24.5.2026 - 14:06

Belinda Bencic opened the French Open 2026 with a must-win on Court Central
Belinda Bencic opened the French Open 2026 with a must-win on Court Central
Keystone

Belinda Bencic is through to the 2nd round at her first French Open in three years. After a 6:2, 6:3 victory over Austrian Sinja Kraus, she will face American Caty McNally (WTA 63) on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA

24.05.2026, 14:06

24.05.2026, 15:11

Belinda Bencic missed Roland-Garros a year ago. She injured herself in Rome and was only able to compete again on grass. Bencic was accordingly nervous going into the match. Recently, surprising defeats against outsiders had become more frequent; at the Australian Open in January, Bencic lost in round 2 to Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova in three sets. And at her last appearance at the French Open, Bencic lost her opening match against Armenian Elina Avanesjan, who was only ranked 134th in the world at the time.

This time in Paris, Bencic achieved the obligatory win against 24-year-old Sinja Kraus, who was playing her first Grand Slam tournament and has never won against a player ranked in the top 50. However, the world number 11 was not yet in top form. She lost a service game in the second set and had to fend off break points in two other service games.

In the second round, Bencic will face Caty McNally from the USA, who came back from 3:6, 0:3 down to beat Ajla Tomljanovic 3:6, 7:6 (7:5), 6:3. McNally took a set off Iga Swiatek (WTA 2) at the Italian Open in Rome and defeated the top 10 player Victoria Mboko (CAN) 6:1, 6:4 in Madrid.

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