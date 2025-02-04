Belinda Bencic gets off to a good start at the WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic celebrates her next victory in Abu Dhabi. The player from Eastern Switzerland wins against the Slovak Rebecca Sramkova (WTA 44) 6:2, 3:6, 6:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Belinda Bencic (WTA 157) thus remains undefeated in Abu Dhabi. Two years ago, on her first appearance at the tournament, Bencic won the tournament after fending off three match points in the final against Ludmila Samsonova. It was Bencic's last tournament win before she took a break to have a baby.

This is the fourth time this year that the 27-year-old Bencic has beaten a top 50 player - and the seventh time she has won against a player in the top 100.

Her opponent in the round of 16 is the Russian Veronika Kudermetova (WTA 52), against whom Bencic has won five out of nine encounters.