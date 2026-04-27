Belinda Bencic loses in a battle of attrition after 2:45 hours. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic concedes defeat in the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. The Swiss lost 1:6, 7:6 (16:14), 3:6 against the US shooting star Hailey Baptiste.

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The Swiss number 11 seed lost to the player from Washington in their first meeting after a tough battle in 2:45 hours. At first, Belinda Bencic was literally run over. Hailey Baptiste immediately led 5:0 before Belinda Bencic averted the maximum penalty and broke her own serve.

Set 2 could have gone either way. However, Belinda Bencic fended off six match points and needed six set points of her own to finally level the score at 1:1. In the third set, Hailey Baptiste managed the decisive break to make it 4:2.

Hailey Baptiste on the advance

Consistency did not help Belinda Bencic this time. She had previously won 21 of her last 22 matches against players outside the top 20. Now it's 21 out of 23. Hailey Baptiste, on the other hand, is on a steep upward curve: Five out of eight wins against top 20 players now date back to 2026.

Belinda Bencic, who has cemented her position in the top 20 by reaching the round of 16 in Madrid and Indian Wells and the quarter-finals in Miami and Charleston, will have to postpone her assault on the top ten. Hailey Baptiste, on the other hand, can continue to work on her advance. She eliminated world number 9 Jasmine Paolini in the Spanish capital, thus securing her duel against Belinda Bencic and a first-time advance into the top 30.

Hailey Baptiste can look back on a successful start to the season with the semi-final in Abu Dhabi, the quarter-final in Miami and the third round at the Australian Open. Now, in all likelihood, a duel against world number one Aryna Sabalenka awaits. The Belarusian still has to defeat Naomi Osaka.