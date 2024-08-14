She wasn't a mom yet: Belinda Bencic at the Sports Awards ceremony on December 10, 2023. Picture: Imago

Belinda Bencic talks about her young family happiness in a video. It is "wonderful" and less complicated than expected. The 2021 Olympic champion has now also returned to training.

Patrick Lämmle

Belinda Benic gives birth to her daughter Bella on April 23, 2024.

Since then, life has changed for the world-class tennis player and her fiancé, Martin Hromkovic - but not for the worse. "Life as a couple is really mega nice," says Bencic.

Bencic is now training hard again for her comeback. Bella's grandparents are also a "huge support". Show more

In a video published by her sponsor "Groupe Mutuel", Belinda Bencic talks about her first months as a mother. "Life with the three of us is really mega nice. I don't think we could even imagine how we did it before."

Bella was born on April 23, 2024. Bencic has fond memories: "It really was the best day of my life. It was completely new and intense emotions and I don't think I'll ever forget that day." She feels "really great" and "I look forward to every day", says the 27-year-old. She had often thought about what it would be like as a mother. "And it really was even better than I imagined."

Her dog, Paula, was not jealous either, says Bencic: "She is a love and in the meantime she has gotten used to Bella and now also understands how she belongs to us and how Bella is like her little sister."

Her parents and those of her fiancé Martin Hromkovic also play an important role. They are a "huge support", says Bencic, who finds it very important "that the baby has a great relationship with her grandparents".

Bencic is on the way back

Bencic continues: "I have to say that I feel very good in my body at the moment. I'm happy with how it is and proud of what it has achieved. I'm already back in training and that's good for me after my pregnancy."

Bencic shares a picture gallery on her Instagram channel that shows how hard Bencic is training for her comeback. The Swiss tennis ace writes: "Here we go again 😅 did I miss that? 😁💪🏽 physical tests and... Let's go! 🔥🚀"

It is not yet publicly known when Bencic will return to the tour. But it seems that she will return in top form. And in top form, Bencic is capable of anything.