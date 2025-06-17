Belinda Bencic will form an Olympic champion duo with Alexander Zverev in New York. Keystone

The US Open, which takes place at the end of August, boasts an impressive field of participants for the mixed tournament.

Belinda Bencic forms a duo with Alexander Zverev. World number 1 Jannik Sinner teams up with Emma Navarro.

The organizers succeeded in upgrading the event by rescheduling the dates. The competition will now take place during the qualifying week. Previously, the mixed tournament took place after the singles tournament.

The winning mixed duo will receive one million dollars in prize money. Show more

Among others, Belinda Bencic from Eastern Switzerland and the German Alexander Zverev form a duo, as the organizers announced.

The two singles Olympic champions from Tokyo 2021 will face a whole host of top-class competitors. Jannik Sinner, the men's No. 1, will play with American Emma Navarro (WTA 9), while the current best player Aryna Sabalenka will team up with Grigor Dimitrov (ATP 19). Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek/Casper Ruud, Naomi Osaka/Nick Kyrgios and Emma Raducanu/Carlos Alcaraz are other notable pairings for a competition that otherwise leads a shadowy existence at Grand Slam tournaments.

The New York organizers succeeded in upgrading the event with a new date. Instead of taking place towards the end of the tournament as usual, the mixed will be held in the qualifying week, i.e. before the actual start of the US Open (August 23 to September 7), on August 19 and 20. The winning mixed duo will receive one million dollars in prize money.