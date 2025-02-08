Belinda Bencic already tournament winner again in Abu Dhabi KEYSTONE

Belinda Bencic steps on the gas. She celebrates another tournament win in Abu Dhabi at her third WTA tournament since taking a break to have a baby. Bencic wins the final against Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 4:6, 6:1, 6:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bencic won the ninth tournament in her career in the United Arab Emirates. She has never lost in Abu Dhabi. She won the tournament two years ago on her first appearance.

In the final against the up-and-coming 20-year-old Texan Ashlyn Krueger, Belinda Bencic improved after losing the first set. In the first set, the 27-year-old from Eastern Switzerland led twice with a break (1:0 and 4:3), but lost the set 4:6 after 68 minutes. In sets 2 and 3, Bencic lost just two games. After 2:21 hours, Bencic converted her first match point.

In the world rankings, Belinda Bencic moves up from 157th to around 65th place, while Ashlyn Krueger also continues her advance and improves to around 40th position.

Bencic will not play the tournament in Doha next week. She will travel directly from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, where she will start the next WTA tournament in a week's time.