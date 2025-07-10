blue News editor Bruno Bötschi is convinced that Belinda Bencic will win this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament. Picture: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

She started training at the age of four, was ranked seventh in the world at 19 and became a mother at 27. And on Sunday Belinda Bencic will win the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament, our blue News editor suspects.

Bruno Bötschi

On the "blue" sports desk, they've been calling me the "Monica Kissling of the sports world" for a few years now. How did that come about?

Well, I predicted Timea Bacsinszky's semi-final appearances at the French Open in 2015 and 2017. I also predicted that Switzerland would win the Ski Nations Cup for the first time since 1989 in winter 2019/20.

And, of course, I knew days in advance that the Swiss footballers would win against Turkey at Euro 2020. And I also knew that ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami would win the overall World Cup in 2024 before it became a reality.

I can only agree with Heinz Günthardt's statement

So you see, dear "blue News" readers, you can rely on my oracle qualities.

So when I say that Belinda Bencic will leave the hallowed turf of Wimbledon on Sunday as a Grand Slam winner, I'm definitely right.

Don't worry, of course, I also know that Bencic still has to win the semi-final against the in-form Iga Swiatek today. The Swiss still has a score to settle against the former world number one from Poland anyway:

Two years ago, Bencic earned two match points against her in the Wimbledon round of 16 before losing 7:6, 6:7, 3:6.

"However, the match showed that she can be very unpleasant on grass for Swiatek, who has not yet made an appearance as a grass specialist," says Heinz Günthardt in Blick.

I can only agree with the Swiss tennis expert's statement. Also because Swiatek's best Wimbledon result to date is a quarter-final - namely in the year when she pulled her head out of the noose against Bencic.

Belinda Bencic's dream of becoming world number one

Today's world-class tennis player Belinda Bencic is 11 when Swiss television SRF reports on her for the first time. She says: "I dream of becoming world number one."

Five years later, when I was able to interview her myself during a junior tournament in Klosters GR, the world's best junior tennis player at the time chose her words more carefully:

"Number one is still a dream. But it's even more important to make progress every day and concentrate on the next match."

Belinda Bencic dreamed of becoming world number one from the age of 11. Bild: Youtube

Tennis has been Belinda's great passion from an early age. It is said that her father Ivan put a tennis racket in her hand for the first time when she was just two and a half. Bencic's advantage: she began systematic training at the age of four.

However, Belinda also has to learn that defeats are part of the business. She also learns not to let it get her down. "I'll win at some point," the 16-year-old Bencic told me back then in Klosters. "Defeats make me stronger."

Heinz Günthardt: "Belinda is a real threat now"

Today, Belinda Bencic is at a different point in her career. Although still young, she has already suffered a number of setbacks. She has struggled with expectations - her own, but also those of those around her.

She used to change coaches that she had raved about weeks before, made plans one day and threw them overboard the next.

Since Bencic became the mother of a daughter last year, many things have changed - but her successes on the tennis court have tended to increase. "I have practically no free time for myself. But I really enjoy the moments with my family," the 28-year-old told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

She continues: "Everything has changed - for the better. Of course it's demanding from time to time. But I can't imagine it any other way. To be honest, I don't even remember what it was like before."

Momoll, so there are actually really good reasons for Belinda Bencic to win Wimbledon. Heinz Günthardt also knows this: "Belinda is a real threat now."

The semi-final match between Belinda Bencic and Iga Swiatek will take place today, Thursday, on Centre Court after the first semi-final - Aryna Sabalenka against Amanda Anisimova - at around 4:30 p.m. blue News will be ticking live.

More videos from the department