You did it! Belinda Bencic's emotions on match point. Keystone

Belinda Bencic celebrates in Tokyo: The player from Eastern Switzerland wins the WTA 500 tournament, her tenth career title and second title of the season - and thus returns to the top 15 in the world.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Belinda Bencic wins the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo and clinches her tenth career title.

The player from eastern Switzerland clearly defeated Linda Noskova 6:2, 6:3 in the final and impressed with a strong display of nerves.

Following her successful comeback after maternity leave, she is now ranked 11th in the world. Show more

Belinda Bencic wins her tenth title on the tour, her second this year. The player from eastern Switzerland triumphs at the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo.

The number 13 in the rankings defeated the up-and-coming Czech Linda Noskova (WTA 17) 6:2, 6:3, thus continuing the love story between Belinda Bencic and Tokyo. The St. Gallen native has won her most prestigious title to date in Japan's capital - the Olympic gold medal at the 2021 Games.

The mother of daughter Bella, who had not returned to Tokyo since the 2021 Olympics, dominated the final. Her handling of important points was remarkable: she fended off all ten break points that were played against her and converted three of the six chances that came her way.

Her first full season after motherhood is therefore a complete success. Belinda Bencic, who was ranked 489th in the world at the start of the year, will be ranked 11th in the world on Monday. She has won two titles in 2025 - in February she won the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi. She also reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

And that may not be all. After her fourth tournament in four weeks, Belinda Bencic will now also play in Hong Kong, where she has received an invitation and will compete as number 1.