Novak Djokovic is too often one step too late in Madrid. Keystone

Novak Djokovic (ATP 5) also fails to find his feet in the clay court season in Madrid. He loses to world number 44 Matteo Arnaldi. Meanwhile, Belinda Bencic is in the round of 16.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Novak Djokovic is eliminated from the clay court tournament in Madrid. He loses his opening match in two sets.

The Serb was already eliminated in his first match in Monte-Carlo.

Belinda Bencic won her match after a good three hours, after trailing 0:3 and 1:4 in the third set with a double break. Show more

The 24-time Grand Slam winner lost his opening match at the Masters 1000 tournament in the Spanish capital against the Italian Matteo Arnaldi (ATP 44) 3:6, 4:6 despite an improvement in the second set.

Djokovic had already lost his first match in Monte-Carlo a good two weeks ago (against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo) with the same result.

The Serb is now hoping to get back on track in Rome in two weeks' time. Should his journey end early there as well, the 37-year-old will still have the opportunity to compete at the Geneva Open before the French Open, as he did last year.

Bencic in the round of 16

Two days after her narrow two-set victory against Denmark's Clara Tauson after trailing by a break in both sets, Bencic also showed nerves of steel and a fighter's heart against 16th seed Haddad Maia. The player from Eastern Switzerland, who has been playing on the WTA Tour since her comeback last November as the mother of daughter Bella, was trailing 0:3 and 1:4 in the third set with a double break, before she turned the close match around and after almost exactly three hours, she came out on top in the decisive tie-break.

After Bencic was tied back once more in the deciding set after losing a service game at 6:6, she converted her first match point in the tiebreak to win. Her next opponent in the round of 16 is the American Coco Gauff (WTA 4), against whom she has won two of the four previous duels and took revenge for her defeat in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in Indian Wells in March.

Bencic held her own against Haddad Maia for the third time in their fourth meeting, although after a strong start with 18 of 20 first serves in the court and 16 points won, things did not look good for a while. In the second and third sets, she fell behind with two breaks right at the start.