Belinda Bencic runs out of steam against Emma Navarro in the third set Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 66) loses another match after six victories. The Abu Dhabi tournament winner lost 6:7 (6:8), 6:2, 3:6 to Emma Navarro in the 2nd round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three days after her 6:0, 6:2 win against the Japanese qualifier Aoi Ito, Bencic had to fight much harder against the American number 8 seed Navarro. Not much was missing in the first duel with the 23-year-old world number 9, who has reached the round of 16 at the last three Grand Slam tournaments, for her seventh win in a row. After more than two and a half hours, however, Bencic was the loser.

Bencic only ran out of steam in the third set, which did not necessarily have to happen. The 27-year-old allowed her serve to be taken away four times in this set. In the first set, Bencic missed a set point in the tie-break after she had made up a 0:40 deficit at 5:6 and fended off four set points herself. She clearly won the second.

Despite her third defeat of the year, Bencic will return to the top 60 on Monday, ten months after the birth of her daughter Bella.