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"A sweet encounter" Bella Bencic rebuffs Sinner and steals the show from her mother

Luca Betschart

24.3.2026

Belinda Bencic marches into the last eight in Miami at breakneck speed.
Belinda Bencic marches into the last eight in Miami at breakneck speed.
Picture: Keystone

While Belinda Bencic marches impressively into the quarter-finals, daughter Bella steals the show in Miami - and melts the hearts of tennis fans with an encounter with Jannik Sinner.

24.03.2026, 08:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Belinda Bencic gives Amanda Anisimova no chance in Miami and reaches the quarter-finals after three clear victories.
  • But her daughter Bella steals a bit of the show from her mother - because cameras capture her encounter with Jannik Sinner in the warm-up area.
  • Bencic is asked about it after her match and says: "It was a sweet interaction for me too. It was nice to see."
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6:3, 6:2 against Zeynep Sönmez, 6:3, 6:3 against Diana Shnaider and now 6:2, 6:2 against Amanda Anisimova - Belinda Bencic impresses in Miami with three clear and quick victories and is through to the quarter-finals untouched, where she will face the American Coco Gauff on Friday night.

However, it is not one of Bencic's remarkable points that is doing the rounds on social media, but the encounter between her daughter Bella and four-time Grand Slam winner Jannik Sinner. Cameras in Miami capture the Italian superstar trying to play football with Bella, who will soon be two years old, in the warm-up area before his match. But with moderate success.

After her round of 16 victory over Amanda Anisimova, Bencic is asked about their encounter. "Jannik was very sweet to her. She is very skeptical of everyone. I hope she realizes later who was talking to her," says Bencic with a smile and admits: "It was a sweet interaction for me too. It was nice to see."

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