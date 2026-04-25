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WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid Bencic advances to the round of 16

SDA

25.4.2026 - 13:08

Belinda Bencic has to fight against Diana Shnaider, but then advances to the round of 16 in Madrid
Belinda Bencic has to fight against Diana Shnaider, but then advances to the round of 16 in Madrid
Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 12) reaches the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. The Swiss defeated the Russian Diana Shnaider (WTA 19) 6:2, 7:6 (8:6).

Keystone-SDA

25.04.2026, 13:08

25.04.2026, 13:31

Bencic initially took a 4:0 lead in both sets. While she brought the first round home with aplomb, she began to falter in the second set and dropped five games in a row. However, the player from eastern Switzerland recovered in time, saved herself in the tie-break and converted her third match point there. The 29-year-old thus also won her third duel with Shnaider, who is seven years younger, in two sets.

Bencic will now face either the Italian Jasmine Paolini (WTA 9) or the American Hailey Baptiste (WTA 32) in the last 16 of the Masters. Bencic achieved her best result in Madrid in 2019 when she reached the semi-finals.

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