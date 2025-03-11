  1. Residential Customers
Victory on her 28th birthday Bencic advances to the round of 16 in Indian Wells

SDA

11.3.2025 - 06:19

Belinda Bencic is still in top form
Belinda Bencic is still in top form
Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 58) qualifies for the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. The St. Gallen native defeated the Russian Diana Shnaider (WTA 13) 6:4, 6:4.

Keystone-SDA

11.03.2025, 06:19

11.03.2025, 07:00

Bencic managed her fourth win against a top 20 player in 2025 on her 28th birthday. The first set was bizarre. The Swiss took a 3:0 lead before losing four games in a row before taking control again. Bencic also won the last three games in the second set after trailing 3:4. After 100 minutes, she converted the first match point in her first duel with the 20-year-old left-hander. It was the 2021 Olympic champion's 16th win in her 20th match this year.

"It was a tricky match, I tried to stay more aggressive," said Bencic. "I've never won on my birthday recently, so I'm very happy about that." Shnaider rose to the top of the world rankings last year with four titles and a place in the round of 16 at the US Open. However, she has never won more than two tournaments in 2025.

Bencic will face world number three Coco Gauff, who defeated Maria Sakkari (WTA 29) 7:6 (7:1), 6:2, in the round of 16. The two had already played each other in the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January, when the 20-year-old American prevailed in three sets. "I'm at a higher level now, both physically and in terms of my game, and I'm looking forward to the challenge," says Bencic, who is 1:2 behind in the head-to-head. Even if she loses, the player from eastern Switzerland will move back into the top 50 in the world rankings next Monday.

