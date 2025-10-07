  1. Residential Customers
Vekic has no chance Bencic advances to the round of 16 in Wuhan

SDA

7.10.2025 - 11:42

Belinda Bencic wins in two sets against Donna Vekic.
Keystone

Belinda Bencic confidently advances to the last 32 of the Wuhan Open. In her match against Donna Vekic (WTA 71), she won 6:2 and 6:2 in two sets.

Keystone-SDA

07.10.2025, 11:48

In 73 minutes, the 28-year-old, who is back in the world's top 15 for the first time since the birth of her daughter in April 2024, maintained a comfortable lead at all times. Thanks to this victory, Bencic has now won five of the last six duels between Bencic and the Croatian.

Bencic will face Elise Mertens (WTA 21) in the round of 16 of the tournament in China. The two have only played each other once before, in the round of 16 of the Australian Open in 2021. On that occasion, the Belgian won 6:2 and 6:1.

