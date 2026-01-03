Switzerland gets the United Cup off to a perfect start. Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka win their singles matches against France, before Bencic also succeeds alongside Jakub Paul in the doubles.
Bencic was confident against Léolia Jeanjean and managed two breaks in each set. Only shortly before the end did the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland lose her serve once. After a good hour and a half, she converted her first match point to win 6:2, 6:4.
Stan Wawrinka had to fight much longer. His first encounter with Arthur Rinderknech lasted three sets and 3:20 hours. After losing the opening set (5:7), the 40-year-old from Vaud prevailed twice in the tie-break.
In the final mixed doubles match, 26-year-old Paul played alongside Bencic. The two won against Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah and Edouard Roger-Vasselin after a match tiebreak 6:2, 5:7, 10:2.
After the 3-0 win in the opening round, Switzerland can have justified hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. On Sunday, the team can secure an early entry into the knockout phase with a win against their second group opponents Italy.