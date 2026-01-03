  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

United Cup Bencic and Wawrinka lead Switzerland to opening win against France

SDA

3.1.2026 - 10:28

Belinda Bencic also wins alongside Jakub Paul at the United Cup against France after her singles match
Belinda Bencic also wins alongside Jakub Paul at the United Cup against France after her singles match
Keystone

Switzerland gets the United Cup off to a perfect start. Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka win their singles matches against France, before Bencic also succeeds alongside Jakub Paul in the doubles.

Keystone-SDA

03.01.2026, 10:28

03.01.2026, 10:49

Bencic was confident against Léolia Jeanjean and managed two breaks in each set. Only shortly before the end did the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland lose her serve once. After a good hour and a half, she converted her first match point to win 6:2, 6:4.

Stan Wawrinka had to fight much longer. His first encounter with Arthur Rinderknech lasted three sets and 3:20 hours. After losing the opening set (5:7), the 40-year-old from Vaud prevailed twice in the tie-break.

In the final mixed doubles match, 26-year-old Paul played alongside Bencic. The two won against Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah and Edouard Roger-Vasselin after a match tiebreak 6:2, 5:7, 10:2.

After the 3-0 win in the opening round, Switzerland can have justified hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. On Sunday, the team can secure an early entry into the knockout phase with a win against their second group opponents Italy.

Mixed competition with Bencic. Wawrinka starts farewell tour in Perth:

Mixed competition with BencicWawrinka starts farewell tour in Perth: "The passion for tennis is unbroken"

More from the department

World Darts Championship. Van Veen follows Littler into the final

World Darts ChampionshipVan Veen follows Littler into the final

U20 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. Switzerland fails in the quarter-finals

U20 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPSwitzerland fails in the quarter-finals

Cyclo-cross. Van Aert injures his ankle

Cyclo-crossVan Aert injures his ankle