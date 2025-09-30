Belinda Bencic lets her frustration run free in the round of 16 in Beijing. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic loses the round of 16 thriller in Beijing against Coco Gauff after a tough battle. The two players clash in the middle of the second set.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Belinda Bencic is eliminated in the round of 16 in Beijing against Coco Gauff despite leading in three sets.

In the middle of the second set, the two players clash because the Swiss player is annoyed by the behavior of the US-American's team. Show more

Belinda Bencic almost achieves an exploit at the WTA tournament in Beijing. In the round of 16 against the favored Coco Gauff (WTA 3), the Swiss player plays great and takes the lead with a set and a break. However, it was not enough for victory.

After two and a half hours, the 28-year-old is beaten 6:4, 6:7 and 2:6 before a comparatively cool handshake at the net. The reason for this is a battle of words between the two players in the middle of the second set.

Bencic annoyed by Gauff's team

During this phase of the match, Bencic is annoyed by the fact that Gauff's team always cheers her on when she is getting ready to serve. "Whenever I go down the line, they start cheering you on. That's my problem," she vents her anger after a rally.

At the subsequent change of sides, Bencic seeks a conversation with the umpire and makes it clear: "If I go to the baseline and am ready to serve, they don't have to cheer." However, this met with little understanding from her opponent.

When Gauff tries to intervene and defend herself, Bencic bursts her collar. "Nobody is talking to you! The umpire is talking to me," says the Swiss and makes it unmistakably clear: "I didn't start it. Your team is talking. I'm too old for these mind games, okay?"

Tense moment between Belinda Bencic and Coco Gauff in Beijing 🤯pic.twitter.com/Gztx0wwdWN — FirstSportz Tennis (@FS_Tennis1) September 30, 2025

