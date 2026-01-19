Curtain up for the Australian Open: the tennis stars have been fighting for the first Grand Slam title of the new year in Melbourne since Sunday. We'll keep you up to date in our ticker.
Bencic beats Boulter after a lightning start
After Stan Wawrinka, Belinda Bencic also reaches the 2nd round at the Australian Open. The player from Eastern Switzerland showed her confidence in her 6-0, 7-5 win over Katie Boulter.
The world number 10 Bencic only had to give up her serve once against the Briton Boulter (WTA 113) and also kept control at all times in the tight second set. The 2021 Olympic champion and young mother remains unbeaten after six matches this year.
After a completely one-sided opening set, Boulter, who was still ranked 23rd in the world a year ago, got much better into the match. At 4:4, she managed the only break against Bencic's serve. However, the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland did not let herself get off track. After another break to make it 6:5, she then served confidently to win - after less than an hour and a half.
Bencic has gone the opposite way to Boulter, the fiancée of Australian top ten star Alex de Minaur, in the world rankings. A year ago, at the first Grand Slam tournament after the birth of her daughter Bella, the Swiss was still number 294 in the WTA rankings.
-
Golubic eliminated in three sets
Viktorija Golubic fails in the first round of the Australian Open. The 33-year-old from Zurich was defeated 1:6, 6:2, 1:6 by Varvara Gracheva from France.
Golubic (WTA 83) and Gracheva (WTA 77), who are ranked close to each other in the world rankings, fought a back-and-forth duel around lunchtime. In the end, however, the Russian-born player came out on top in just under three and a quarter hours.
Golubic missed the start completely in the summer temperatures and lost the first five games. The second set was evenly poised until 2:2, before the Swiss player won four games in a row. But then the thread suddenly broke again. In the deciding set, she had to concede her first service game in a long match and ultimately failed to win a game on her own service.
Gracheva was rewarded for her riskier game and won for the third time in the fourth duel between the two - for the third time in three sets. The Frenchwoman, who is eight years younger, hit twice as many winners (40:20) as Golubic and thus made up for the significantly higher number of unforced errors (35:23).
The trip Down Under thus ended in disappointment for the Swiss. She had lost in the first round of qualifying at the only preparatory tournament in Hobart. Last year, she had reached the 3rd round of the Australian Open for the first time at the eighth attempt, now she failed to make the starting line-up for the eighth time.
-
Keys turns things around
Last year's winner Madison Keys had problems at the start in her first appearance at this year's Australian Open, but still reached the 2nd round.
Madison Keys was trailing 0:4 against Ukraine's Alexandra Olinikova before she prevailed 7:6 (8:6), 6:1 after exactly 100 minutes. In the tiebreak, the world number nine from the USA had to overcome another tricky moment against the number 92 in the rankings. She won the short decision after fending off two set points.
-
Drama surrounding Auger-Aliassime
A drama unfolded on the second-largest court in the Melbourne Arena on Monday. Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 8 in the world after a strong end to last season, had to throw in the towel after losing the third set against Portuguese Nuno Borges (ATP 46) - due to cramps. "I've never experienced that before," explained the perplexed two-time winner of the Swiss Indoors. It is very hot in Australia at the start of the tournament.
-
Great emotions for Wawrinka
After his opening win against Laslo Djere, Stan Wawrinka fights back tears on the court in the winner's interview. "It's been a long journey. It was wonderful, I have so many memories here," said the Swiss and thanked the fans: "The only reason I come back here is the love you give me. It was wonderful, thank you so much!"
-
Djokovic gives Pedro Martinez no chance
Novak Djokovic started the tournament with a commanding victory. The Serb dominated the action against Pedro Martinez from Spain right from the start and moved into the second round without any problems thanks to a 6:3, 6:2 and 6:2 victory. Djokovic then meets Italian Francesco Maestrelli.
-
Wawrinka turns the match around against Djere and advances to round 2
Stan Wawrinka reaches the second round of his 20th and final Australian Open for the first time in five years. The Vaud native won 5:7, 6:3, 6:4, 7:6 (7:4) against the Serbian Laslo Djere.
The 40-year-old, who will end his career at the end of the year, was clearly the better player after losing the opening set in annoying fashion and prevailed in 3:20 hours. He had lost in the first round in Melbourne in each of the last three years and was injured in 2022.
Thanks to a solid tiebreak, Wawrinka managed to avoid a fifth set after losing over the maximum distance in 2023 and 2024 and 7:5 in the fourth set a year ago. The 2014 champion already had a set point in the first set, which he was unable to capitalize on. He then reduced the risk - and the error rate - a little and was rewarded for it.
As he served well, even if the first service did not come as often as he had hoped (only 50 percent), a break was enough in both the second and third rounds. In the fourth set, he failed to take his first chances and fell behind 2:4 at one point. In general, his percentage of break points was abysmal - he only managed to convert three out of eighteen. Wawrinka thus made life more difficult for himself than necessary, but in the end also proved to be physically strong and stable. This also pleased the 5000 fans on the fourth largest court in Melbourne Park.
-
Anniversary victory for Gauff
Coco Gauff had little trouble with her first hurdle. The American number three seed won 6:2, 6:3 against the Russian Kamila Rakhimova (WTA 93), who is now playing for Uzbekistan, and celebrated her 75th victory at one of the four Grand Slam tournaments at the age of 21. Gauff, who changed her serve, was also able to afford seven double faults.
-
Waltert without a chance against Anisimova
The Swiss tennis player Simona Waltert WTA 87)) has no chance in the first round of the Australian Open. The player from Graubünden was defeated 3:6, 2:6 by world number 4 Amanda Anisimova.
After qualifying once each for the French Open and Wimbledon, Simona Waltert reached the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in Melbourne. She was not lucky there. Anisimova was one size too big and never got into trouble in exactly one hour.
Waltert got off to a nervous start on the second-largest court at Melbourne Park and had to concede a break straight away, but was able to level the match at 2:2. However, she was unable to make up for a second loss of serve.
Waltert generally had great difficulty with Anisimova's strong serve. The break chance she took early in the first set remained her only one. In the second, she again fell behind from the first game, and a second break by last year's Wimbledon and US Open finalist to make it 1:4 was more than a preliminary decision.
-
Djokovic with a challenge
-
