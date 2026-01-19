After Stan Wawrinka, Belinda Bencic also reaches the 2nd round at the Australian Open. The player from Eastern Switzerland showed her confidence in her 6-0, 7-5 win over Katie Boulter.

The world number 10 Bencic only had to give up her serve once against the Briton Boulter (WTA 113) and also kept control at all times in the tight second set. The 2021 Olympic champion and young mother remains unbeaten after six matches this year.

After a completely one-sided opening set, Boulter, who was still ranked 23rd in the world a year ago, got much better into the match. At 4:4, she managed the only break against Bencic's serve. However, the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland did not let herself get off track. After another break to make it 6:5, she then served confidently to win - after less than an hour and a half.

Bencic has gone the opposite way to Boulter, the fiancée of Australian top ten star Alex de Minaur, in the world rankings. A year ago, at the first Grand Slam tournament after the birth of her daughter Bella, the Swiss was still number 294 in the WTA rankings.