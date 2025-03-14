Belinda Bencic had no chance against Madison Keys Keystone

Belinda Bencic clearly fails in the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. The player from Eastern Switzerland lost 1:6, 1:6 against the American Madison Keys.

Keystone-SDA SDA

One day after the coup against Madison Keys' compatriot Coco Gauff, the number 3 in the world, the number 5 in the world was one size too big. The clear verdict was already clear after 64 minutes.

Belinda Bencic was up against an opponent who, at the age of 30, is as strong and consistent as she has rarely been in her career. Seven weeks ago, she secured her first tournament victory at Grand Slam level with her triumph at the Australian Open and had previously dominated a category 500 event in Adelaide. With her success against Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys extended her singles winning streak to 16.

After winning the final in Melbourne against world number one Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys took a break. She needed the time to mentally process the coup at the first major tournament of the year. She will now get her revenge against the Belarusian in the semi-finals in Indian Wells.

Belinda Bencic was beaten for the third time in her fifth meeting with Madison Keys. She had won their last encounter almost three years ago in Charleston, South Carolina, and went on to win the tournament.

Despite the clear defeat, which meant she missed out on her second semi-final appearance in Indian Wells after the one six years ago, Belinda Bencic is of course leaving California with a good feeling. In the world rankings, in which she is currently number 58, she will be among the top 50 players again from next week.