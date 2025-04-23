Belinda Bencic is convincing in her first appearance in Madrid. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 42) celebrates a perfect start at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland defeated the Turkish player Zeynep Sonmez (WTA 77) 6:0, 6:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bencic made an impressive return to the tour after her maternity leave at the beginning of this year. Her performance was also impressive after her break from the tournament, during which she refrained from taking part in the Billie Jean King Cup with Switzerland.

In the Spanish capital, the Olympic champion from Tokyo needed just 26 minutes to win the first set. In the second, she made a break to take a 4:2 lead. After exactly one hour, she was through to the next round.

Bencic will face Denmark's Clara Tauson (WTA 23) in the second round. The Swiss lost their only previous meeting in Doha in 2022 in three sets.