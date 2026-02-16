  1. Residential Customers
WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai Bencic confident after difficulties at the start

SDA

16.2.2026 - 13:56

Belinda Bencic is through to the 2nd round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai. The player from Eastern Switzerland beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (WTA 48) from Spain in three sets.

Keystone-SDA

16.02.2026, 13:56

16.02.2026, 14:15

The number 9 seed Bencic struggled to find her feet in her first appearance after her surprisingly early exit at the Australian Open. After clearly losing the opening set, the 28-year-old, who dropped two positions in the latest update of the world rankings and is now ranked 13th, improved considerably. After 1:41 hours, she converted her second match point to win 2:6, 6:1, 6:2.

In the second round, the 2019 tournament winner will face Czech Sara Bejlek (WTA 41). It is the first duel between these two players.

