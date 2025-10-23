Belinda Bencic makes a solid first appearance in Tokyo Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 13) advances to the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo. The Swiss number 5 seed wins against Varvara Gracheva (WTA 82) 6:4, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bencic, who had a bye in the first round, got off to a good start in her first appearance in the Japanese capital. The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland took the first service game from the French qualifier. After that, a few mistakes crept into the favorite's game. After she had to surrender her own service twice, Bencic found herself 2:4 behind. She finally turned the tide with four games in a row.

It was a similar picture at the start of the second set. Bencic managed an early break, but Gracheva countered immediately. At 3:3, the world number 13 finally made the decisive service break. After just under an hour and a half, she converted her second match point.

Bencic will face Karolina Muchova (WTA 21) in the quarter-finals on Friday. Her record against the Czech is even after four matches. Muchova won the last meeting between the two in Montreal this year in three sets.