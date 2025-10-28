Enjoying excellent fall form: Belinda Bencic Keystone

Belinda Bencic continues her winning run in Hong Kong. The 2021 Olympic champion remains unchallenged in the first round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a 6:3, 6:4 victory over Belarusian Alexandra Sasnovich (WTA 111), the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland is through to the round of 16 at the WTA 250 tournament. There she will face former top-50 player Wang Yafan, who is currently still ranked No. 298 in the world, for the first time.

In her fifth tournament in six weeks and fresh from the title in Tokyo, Bencic always had the match under control, with one brief exception. A break was enough in the first set, she was 1:3 down in the second, but then won five of the next six games and the match after exactly one and a half hours.