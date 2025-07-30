Eugenie Bouchard, who meets Belinda Bencic on Wednesday, will play the last tournament of her career in Montreal Keystone

Belinda Bencic will play her first match since her semi-final exit in Wimbledon on Wednesday. The Swiss will face local hero Eugenie Bouchard at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

While Bencic, who is seeded number 17, enjoyed a walk-through in the first round, the Canadian, who entered the tournament with a wild card, prevailed in three sets against Emiliana Arango (WTA 82) from Colombia. The 31-year-old Bouchard had previously announced that the home tournament in Montreal would be the last of her career.

The former world number 5, who lost the Wimbledon final to Petra Kvitova in 2014, has only played irregularly of late and is ranked outside the top 1000 in the world rankings. In their three previous meetings, Bencic, who is three years younger, has always come out on top. They last faced each other three years ago in Ostrava.

