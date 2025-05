Belinda Bencic has to skip the French Open in Paris. Picture: Keystone

Two days before the start of the tournament, Belinda Bencic has to cancel her participation in the French Open. This means that Switzerland's greatest asset will not be taking part.

Patrick Lämmle

Belinda Bencic explains in her Instagram story that the discomfort in her arm had returned during a morning session. But: "The very good news is that I can fully heal the injury with a two-week break. I will therefore do everything I can during this period to speed up the process. See you soon on grass!"