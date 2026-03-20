After the rain, the sun: Belinda Bencic reaches the 3rd round in Miami Keystone

The persistent rain is Belinda Bencic's only serious opponent in Miami. With a 6:3, 6:2 victory over Zeynep Sönmez, the player from eastern Switzerland moves into the 3rd round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

First she had to wait for the rain to stop on her entry into the prestigious Masters 1000 tournament in South Florida, then after one and a half games there was the first interruption, followed by the next two games later. However, Belinda Bencic (WTA 12) had no problems whatsoever with the Turkish player Sönmez (WTA 83). With 6:3, 6:2, Bencic lost only three games more than in her first duel with Sönmez a year ago on clay in Madrid.

Her opponent in the 3rd round of the hard court tournament around the football stadium of the Miami Dolphins will be the Russian Diana Schnaider (WTA 20) or the Czech Tereza Valentova (WTA 49). The 2021 Olympic champion has clearly won her only match against Schnaider, but has never played Valentova.