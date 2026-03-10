Belinda Bencic is confidently through to the round of 16 in Indian Wells. Picture: Keystone

Belinda Bencic has reached the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. The 28-year-old Swiss easily defeated the Belgian Elise Mertens 6:2, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In her third duel with the world number 21, Bencic emerged victorious for the second time in a row. While she needed three sets to defeat the 30-year-old at the United Cup, the encounter in Indian Wells was a clear-cut affair in favor of the 2019 semi-finalist.

Bencic only struggled a little at the start of the sets. The world number 12 had to fend off two break points in her first service game. However, she then managed to break service straight away and got rolling. She secured the first set with another break after just 37 minutes. Bencic had to concede her second service game in the second set. However, she responded promptly, took the re-break and later pulled 4:2 ahead. After just 86 minutes, the player from eastern Switzerland converted her fourth match point.

Bencic will face Jessica Pegula in the round of 16 on Wednesday evening Swiss time. She has won all four of her previous matches against the world number 5 from the USA. The last time the two met on clay was three years ago in Charleston.