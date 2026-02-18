  1. Residential Customers
WTA Dubai Bencic is eliminated in the mothers' duel against Svitolina

SDA

18.2.2026 - 15:34

Belinda Bencic loses in three sets to Ukraine's Jelina Svitolina in the round of 16 in Dubai
Belinda Bencic loses in three sets to Ukraine's Jelina Svitolina in the round of 16 in Dubai
Keystone

Belinda Bencic gets off to a good start against Jelina Svitolina in the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai and wins the first set. After a good two hours, however, the world number 9 from Ukraine is celebrating.

Keystone-SDA

18.02.2026, 15:34

18.02.2026, 15:35

The 6:4, 1:6, 3:6 defeat against Svitolina is the fourth loss in a row for Bencic (WTA 13) in the head-to-head. In the head-to-head meetings between the two mothers, Svitolina, a semi-finalist in Melbourne last month, now leads 4-2.

Bencic won the tournament in Dubai in 2019, but since then she has never made it past the round of 16 in four appearances. This year, the player from eastern Switzerland beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (WTA 48) from Spain in the first round. Her opponent withdrew in the next round. 20-year-old Czech Sara Bejlek (WTA 41) did not play her second round match due to an abdominal muscle injury.

