Kudermetova too strong Bencic fails in her opening match in Cincinnati

SDA

10.8.2025 - 19:10

Belinda Bencic has to pack her bags again in Cincinnati
Belinda Bencic has to pack her bags again in Cincinnati
IMAGO/Imagn Images

Disappointment for Belinda Bencic: The 2021 Olympic champion fails in her opening match at the top-class Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

Keystone-SDA

10.08.2025, 19:10

10.08.2025, 19:31

After a walk-through, Belinda Bencic (WTA 19) lost to the Russian Veronika Kudermetova (WTA 36) 4:6, 6:7 (0:7). This means that she is not really getting going in the hard court season in North America. After her Wimbledon semi-final, the 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland has only won one match in Montreal and Cincinnati.

Bencic had actually made a good start to the tournament in the US state of Ohio. She managed a break right at the start and later led the first set 4:2 and 0:30 on the serve of the one-month younger Russian. However, Bencic then lost five games in a row.

The picture was reversed in the second set. The Swiss was trailing 3:5, but at least showed her usual fighting spirit. Bencic saved herself in a tie-break, but went down completely and failed to win a point. Now she at least has plenty of time before the start of the US Open.

