WTA tournament in Miami Bencic fails in the 2nd round against Svitolina

SDA

22.3.2025 - 05:52

Belinda Bencic has to pack her bags after the 2nd round in Miami
Keystone

Belinda Bencic has no chance against Yelina Svitolina in the 2nd round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. The player from Eastern Switzerland lost 1:6, 2:6 in just 73 minutes to the number 22 seed from Ukraine.

Keystone-SDA

22.03.2025, 05:52

22.03.2025, 08:02

Belinda Bencic (WTA 45) got off to a cold start. The 28-year-old Olympic champion from Tokyo had to give up her serve twice at the start against Yelina Svitolina, who is a year older, and was trailing 0:4.

Bencic conceded a total of five breaks and was unable to break serve against the superior Eastern European.

