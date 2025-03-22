Belinda Bencic has no chance against Yelina Svitolina in the 2nd round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami. The player from Eastern Switzerland lost 1:6, 2:6 in just 73 minutes to the number 22 seed from Ukraine.
Belinda Bencic (WTA 45) got off to a cold start. The 28-year-old Olympic champion from Tokyo had to give up her serve twice at the start against Yelina Svitolina, who is a year older, and was trailing 0:4.
Bencic conceded a total of five breaks and was unable to break serve against the superior Eastern European.