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WTA Charleston Bencic fails to beat Madison Keys in the quarter-finals

SDA

3.4.2026 - 22:04

Failed after a good start against Madison Keys: Belinda Bencic
Failed after a good start against Madison Keys: Belinda Bencic
Keystone

The quarter-finals are the end of the line for Belinda Bencic at the clay court tournament in Charleston. After a good start, the player from Eastern Switzerland lost to Madison Keys in three sets.

Keystone-SDA

03.04.2026, 22:04

03.04.2026, 22:12

Bencic's start to the clay season was therefore only half successful. At the tournament in the US state of South Carolina, where she had won in 2022 and reached the final a year later, the world number twelve lost 6:4, 3:6, 2:6 to Madison Keys, who was ranked six positions lower.

Bencic dominated the first set more clearly than the result would suggest. After that, however, she also lacked efficiency. In sets two and three, she was able to capitalize on a total of five break chances. As a result, last year's Australian Open winner ultimately retained the upper hand in 2:24 hours, for the fourth time in six duels. She had defeated the American on her way to winning the 2022 tournament on the green clay in Charleston.

Bencic moves up one position in the WTA rankings, but misses out on a return to the top ten.

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