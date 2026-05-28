Belinda Bencic, ranked four places behind Svitolina, had qualified for the last 16 in Paris for the first time at the eighth attempt. There, the Ukrainian, who recently won the tournament in Rome and has been unbeaten for ten matches, was too strong in the duel between two young mothers.

Bencic had started strongly and immediately pulled away to 5:2. Then Switolina got into the match better. After she had reduced the deficit to 4:5, the 29-year-old from eastern Switzerland fended off two break chances and secured the first set. After that, however, Bencic was constantly chasing a deficit.

She managed to break back to 4:5 in the second set, but immediately gave up her serve again to level the set. In the deciding set, Bencic missed two chances to break early in the first game. After that, the Ukrainian, who is two years older, was unstoppable. After 2:05 hours, Svitolina won the third set 6:0.

Bencic can nevertheless be satisfied with her French Open. She reached the second week on the clay of Paris for the first time and was ultimately defeated by perhaps the player with the strongest form at the moment. Svitolina, the wife of Gaël Monfils, who retired a few days ago, is a serious contender to win the tournament, especially as Iga Swiatek, the four-time Roland Garros champion, retired. The quarter-finals will therefore be an all-Ukrainian duel between Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk.