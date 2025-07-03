Satisfied: Belinda Bencic convincingly advances to the 3rd round at Wimbledon Keystone

Belinda Bencic is through to the 3rd round at Wimbledon. The 28-year-old from Eastern Switzerland won 4:6, 6:1, 6:2 against the French qualifier Elsa Jacquemot after an up and down match.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After losing the opening set, Bencic (WTA 35) was able to improve considerably and did not allow herself to be rattled by a 0:2 deficit in the decisive third set. After a good two hours, they had the expected success against the stubborn world number 113 in the bag. The 2021 Olympic champion is now through to the third round at Wimbledon for the sixth time and will face Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto (WTA 116) on Saturday.

It was a completely different match to the tournament opener against the attacking but extremely error-prone Ashlyn Parks. Bencic needed a lot of patience against the tactically skillful and well-defending Frenchwoman, but always kept her nerve. Even when Jacquemot disappeared into the dressing rooms for a record-breaking thirteen minutes after clearly losing the second set.

The Swiss then fell behind again with a break, but immediately turned the tide. After many top stars have already been eliminated in the first two rounds, Bencic has a golden opportunity to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time or even the quarter-finals for the first time.

There are a few question marks because the 2013 junior winner has a thick bandage on her upper right arm. Bencic had to take a break before Wimbledon due to an arm injury and had to miss the French Open, among others. However, she made a convincing impression both mentally and as a player. She hit 38 winners with 22 unforced errors.

