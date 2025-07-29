Belinda Bencic tries her hand at mixed doubles with Alexander Zverev at the US Open ahead of the women's tournament. Keystone

Belinda Bencic will also be competing in the mixed doubles at the US Open alongside Alexander Zverev.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss-German duo is on the list of 16 teams playing for the mixed doubles title in three weeks' time.

Bencic (WTA 20) and Zverev (ATP 3) have known each other since they were children. The two 28-year-olds benefit from their positions in the singles world rankings. According to Zverev, the initiative came from Bencic. "She wrote to me asking if I wanted to play and I immediately said 'yes'," Zverev told the German news agency "dpa".

The mixed competition in New York will be held for the first time during the week before the actual start of the Grand Slam tournament and only on two days (August 19/20). Eight places will be awarded via the singles ranking list, eight via wildcards. The matches will be played in shortened sets and will take place in the large stadiums. The prize money for the winning team will be increased to one million US dollars.

Thanks to the modifications, other prominent teams will also be taking part in the mixed doubles at the US Open. World number one Jannik Sinner will play with American Emma Navarro, Novak Djokovic will start with his Serbian compatriot Olga Danilovic. The 45-year-old Venus Williams will compete with a wild card alongside US colleague Reilly Opelka.

