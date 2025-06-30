The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland wins 7:6, 7:6 against world number 7 Mirra Andreyeva from Russia and will face Iga Swiatek on Thursday.

Bencic (WTA 35) is only the second Swiss woman after Martina Hingis to reach the last four of the grass court classic. She won the two tiebreaks 7:3 and 7:2.

Bencic reached her only Grand Slam semi-final to date at the US Open in 2019.

The player from eastern Switzerland showed her admiration for her opponent after the match: "I have a lot of respect for Andreyeva. She's 18 years old, plays on the biggest stage and is already winning tournaments. She has a great game with lots of variables. I studied her last night to have a plan. It worked out, playing two tie breaks is not easy. It's so great to play on center court, it's only my third time and it's always so magical."

She doesn't know what made the difference. She just played and her instincts kicked in. She tried to put Andreyeva under pressure in her service game. "I'm very happy, I won today."

Being in the semi-finals is a dream come true for her. "At match point, I tried not to think about it because I already had problems at match point last time. I'm speechless, it's only my second semi-final at a Grand Slam. I'm just speechless and happy," said Bencic in the interview on court.