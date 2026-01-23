Belinda Bencic has advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto. The Swiss player ended Alexandra Eala’s (WTA 20) run with a 6-4, 6-0 victory.

The left-handed player from the Philippines, who is eight years younger, had previously won seven consecutive matches on the tour and, a week ago, claimed her country’s first-ever title at the WTA 500 tournament in Washington.

In her first match against Bencic, Eala—who had sustained an injury to her right ankle during her third-round match on Friday—didn’t stand a chance. After squandering a break lead twice in the first set, Bencic sealed the deal with another break of serve to make it 5–4. She then won seven games in a row, converting the match point after 73 minutes of play.

With this win, Bencic (WTA No. 14), who won the tournament in the Canadian metropolis eleven years ago, celebrated her tenth consecutive victory against a left-hander. The streak dates back to 2024—a statistic that even surprised the Swiss player herself. “I don’t think that can be a coincidence,” the 29-year-old told the WTA. “It’s kind of strange for me, too, because I actually don’t like playing against left-handers at all. It’s just uncomfortable; you feel uneasy throughout the entire match. Maybe it’s because I have good timing and can adjust well as a result. That’s the only thing I can think of.”

In the quarterfinals, Bencic will face fourth-seeded Coco Gauff, giving her a chance to avenge her loss in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. Of their eight head-to-head matches so far, the American has won six, including the last four in a row.