Belinda Bencic still has to wait for her first final at a Grand Slam tournament. The Swiss lost the Wimbledon semi-final against Iga Swiatek 2:6, 0:6.

Bencic had little to blame herself for on Friday evening in London: Her opponent, the former world number 1 from Poland, played close to perfection. In the end, Swiatek had 26 winners compared to just 13 unforced errors (Bencic: 11/8). The only two break chances Bencic had were fended off impressively. After a good 70 minutes, the clear verdict was clear.

It was the 27-year-old Bencic's fourth defeat in her fifth meeting with Swiatek, who is four years younger. The last time the two played each other was at Wimbledon in 2023, when Bencic lost in the round of 16 after missing two match points. The desired revenge did not materialize. The player from eastern Switzerland, who became a mother for the first time 15 months ago, can be proud of her performance despite the clear elimination in the semi-finals.

Back in the top 20

Bencic's second semi-final appearance at a Grand Slam tournament since 2019 (US Open) came as a surprise, as she had only recovered from an injury shortly before the competition. However, there was no sign of this at the grass court classic in London. In the round of 16, she beat Ekaterina Alexandrova, against whom Bencic had clearly lost on her comeback two weeks earlier, and then followed it up in the quarter-finals against world no. 7 Mirra Andreyeva. As a result, she will move up 15 places in the world rankings and be back in the top 20.

Meanwhile, Swiatek reaches the Wimbledon final for the first time in her career. Her sixth Grand Slam title beckons after her four victories at the French Open (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024) and one at the US Open (2022). Her opponent will be Amanda Anisimova (WTA 12), also born in 2001, who is making her first ever Grand Slam final.

