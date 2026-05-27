Jil Teichmann is through to the third round at the French Open. sda

Belinda Bencic, Viktoria Golubic and Jil Teichmann make for an enjoyable day for Switzerland at the French Open. The trio are through to the 3rd round.

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Bencic, ranked eleventh in the world, won 6:4, 6:0 against the American Caty McNally (WTA 63). In her first direct encounter with McNally, who had beaten the Canadian top 10 player Victoria Mboko on clay in Madrid at the end of April to advance to the round of 16, Bencic only struggled initially. The 29-year-old from Eastern Switzerland made the decisive break to win the first set 5:4.

After that, the American could hardly put one foot in front of the other in the intense Parisian heat. In the second set, which lasted just half an hour, McNally won just six of the 30 points she played. After just under an hour and a half, Bencic converted her first match point on her own service.

Her next opponent will be Peyton Stearns (WTA 78). The 24-year-old American won the WTA 250 tournament in Austin, Texas, in February 2026. This is the first time in four years that the player from Eastern Switzerland has reached the 1/16 finals.

Golubic on the fast track

Viktoria Golubic defeated the American Alycia Parks 6:2, 6:2 and will play the Ukrainian Marta Kostjuk (WTA 15) in the 3rd round. The Swiss player has never made it to the 3rd round since the Australian Open 2024.

The 33-year-old, currently number 82 in the rankings, was 5:0 ahead in the first set against the US player, who is ranked virtually the same, before conceding two more games. The Zurich player was similarly dominant in the second set. She had an easy game against a player who committed 43 unforced errors.

Teichmann continues to surprise

Jil Teichmann (WTA 170) defeated Magdalena Frech from Poland 7:5, 6:4. The Swiss player has never won two main draw matches in a row at a tournament above the WTA 250 category for over three years. 28-year-old Teichmann has only advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam tournament once before: she reached the round of 16 in Paris in 2022.

Her next opponent will be the top ten player Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic or Kamilla Rakhimova from Uzbekistan, the number 89 in the rankings.