No danger at the start: Belinda Bencic at the US Open Keystone

Belinda Bencic is through to the 2nd round at the US Open. The number 16 seed from Eastern Switzerland had no trouble in her opening match against qualifier Zhang Shuai, winning 6:3, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bencic achieved the expected victory against the Chinese player Zhang (WTA 114) in just under an hour and a half. She still has to wait for her opponent in the 2nd round. It will be the American Ann Li (WTA 69) or the Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova (WTA 38), who will not play until Monday.

Bencic only trailed 0:2 at the start against the experienced, 36-year-old Zhang, who was once ranked number 22 in the world. After that, she adapted increasingly better to the Chinese player's powerful but error-prone game. As a result, she never relinquished her serve, but made the decisive difference with breaks at 4:3 and 6:3 in the first set and 5:3 in the second.