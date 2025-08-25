  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tennis Bencic in the 2nd round at the US Open

SDA

25.8.2025 - 02:05

No danger at the start: Belinda Bencic at the US Open
No danger at the start: Belinda Bencic at the US Open
Keystone

Belinda Bencic is through to the 2nd round at the US Open. The number 16 seed from Eastern Switzerland had no trouble in her opening match against qualifier Zhang Shuai, winning 6:3, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA

25.08.2025, 02:05

Bencic achieved the expected victory against the Chinese player Zhang (WTA 114) in just under an hour and a half. She still has to wait for her opponent in the 2nd round. It will be the American Ann Li (WTA 69) or the Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova (WTA 38), who will not play until Monday.

Bencic only trailed 0:2 at the start against the experienced, 36-year-old Zhang, who was once ranked number 22 in the world. After that, she adapted increasingly better to the Chinese player's powerful but error-prone game. As a result, she never relinquished her serve, but made the decisive difference with breaks at 4:3 and 6:3 in the first set and 5:3 in the second.

More from the department

US Open. Kym reaches 2nd round at first Grand Slam tournament

US OpenKym reaches 2nd round at first Grand Slam tournament

Courageous performance against Sabalenka. Rebeka Masarova loses to the world number 1

Courageous performance against SabalenkaRebeka Masarova loses to the world number 1

US Open. American men fulfill their duty

US OpenAmerican men fulfill their duty