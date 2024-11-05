  1. Residential Customers
Second victory after maternity leave Bencic in the round of 16 in Luxembourg

5.11.2024 - 19:28

Belinda Bencic also reached the round of 16 in her second appearance after her maternity leave without having to push herself to the limit.

At the ITF75 tournament in Pétange/Luxembourg, the 2021 Olympic champion easily won 6:2, 6:1 against Aravane Rezaï (WTA 656). The 37-year-old Frenchwoman of Iranian descent has long since put her best days behind her. She was world number 15 14 years ago.

In the round of 16, Bencic will face Ukraine's Veronika Podrets (WTA 536), who beat Bencic's BJK Cup teammate Simona Waltert (WTA 173) in two sets.

