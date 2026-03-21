Belinda Bencic had everything under control in the 3rd round in Miami Keystone

Belinda Bencic has reached the round of 16 at the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami. The world number 12 defeated the Russian Diana Schnaider (WTA 20) 6:3, 6:3 in the 3rd round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bencic took Schnaider's serve in the very first game and a second time at 6:3. She won the last three games in the second set - after 84 minutes she converted her first match point. While the player from eastern Switzerland converted three of her four break chances, she fended off all six of her opponent's break points.

Bencic thus also won her second duel against Schnaider, having also won in two sets in Indian Wells last year. The 2021 Olympic champion made it through to the third round of the prestigious hard-court tournament in south Florida for only the third time since 2015 (round of 16) and 2022 (semi-final).

Bencic's next opponent is the American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 6), who beat the Ukrainian Yulia Starodubtseva (WTA 108) 6:4, 6:2. Her record against Anisimova is even at 2:2 - Bencic won their last encounter last year in Indian Wells.