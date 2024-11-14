Belinda Bencic makes her return to the Swiss team after two years Keystone

Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic take on Serbia in the Billie Jean King Cup, with Switzerland the favorites.

SDA

Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic will take center stage when the Swiss team takes on Serbia in the Billie Jean King Cup in Biel on Friday. The line-up was decided on Thursday when captain Heinz Günthardt announced the pairings.

In the opening match, Bencic will face the 19-year-old Serbian team leader Lola Radivojevic, who is currently ranked 181st in the WTA rankings. Golubic will then play 18-year-old Mia Ristic, who is ranked 394th.

For the singles on Saturday, the same players are scheduled in crossover pairings. Jil Teichmann and Bencic for Switzerland and Katarina Jokic and Anja Stankovic for Serbia are scheduled to compete in the final doubles. Simona Waltert and Céline Naef could still play if there are any changes on Saturday.

The Swiss women go into the encounter with the young Serbian team as clear favorites. It will be Bencic's first appearance in the Billie Jean King Cup since her decisive point in the final against Australia two years ago, which won Switzerland the historic world title. The 27-year-old from eastern Switzerland, who recently became a mother, has earned her nomination with her comeback.

SDA