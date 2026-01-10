Switzerland has reached the final of the United Cup in Australia. The team, led by Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka, secured victory against Belgium in the semi-final of the mixed competition.
After Bencic (WTA 11) had won her match against Elise Mertens (WTA 19) over three sets 6:3, 4:6 and 7:6, Stan Wawrinka (ATP 156) lost his match against Zizou Bergs (ATP 42), also over three sets. The Vaud native was beaten 3:6, 7:6 and 3:6.
The doubles match was therefore decisive, as it had been when the semi-finals were at stake. Bencic played this together with Jakub Paul, who had already secured Switzerland a place in the semi-finals.
They did so again. They finally prevailed against Mertens and Bergs in a match tie-break 6:3, 0:6, 10:5. Either the USA or Poland await in the final on Sunday.