Tennis Bencic leads Switzerland into the final of the United Cup

SDA

10.1.2026 - 07:53

Switzerland reaches the final of the United Cup.
Keystone

Switzerland has reached the final of the United Cup in Australia. The team, led by Belinda Bencic and Stan Wawrinka, secured victory against Belgium in the semi-final of the mixed competition.

Keystone-SDA

10.01.2026, 07:53

10.01.2026, 08:20

After Bencic (WTA 11) had won her match against Elise Mertens (WTA 19) over three sets 6:3, 4:6 and 7:6, Stan Wawrinka (ATP 156) lost his match against Zizou Bergs (ATP 42), also over three sets. The Vaud native was beaten 3:6, 7:6 and 3:6.

The doubles match was therefore decisive, as it had been when the semi-finals were at stake. Bencic played this together with Jakub Paul, who had already secured Switzerland a place in the semi-finals.

They did so again. They finally prevailed against Mertens and Bergs in a match tie-break 6:3, 0:6, 10:5. Either the USA or Poland await in the final on Sunday.

