Showing a clear upward trend after her illness two weeks ago in Dubai: Belinda Bencic Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz is unbeaten in twelve matches this year and wants to continue the streak at the Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. Belinda Bencic is aiming for a small restart in California.

Luckily for the men's and women's tennis teams, they were able to wrap up their important tournaments in the Middle East just in time before the outbreak of the war in Iran. Now that Daniil Medvedev, winner of the tournament in Dubai on Saturday, and semi-finalist Andrei Rublev have also been able to travel to California via Oman and Istanbul, nothing should stand in the way of the first Masters 1000 event of the season running smoothly. All seeded players will start the tournament on Friday at the earliest after a bye.

Belinda Bencic was not affected by the travel chaos, the women's tournament in Dubai ended a week earlier - and was a small step in the right direction for the player from eastern Switzerland, who turns 28 next week. The 2021 Olympic champion was forced to make a small reset in the middle of the season. In Abu Dhabi, she was unable to repeat her victory from last year - her first as a young mother - and therefore slipped out of the top ten again. She had fallen ill shortly before the start of the tournament.

Searching for lost confidence

"It's kind of crazy," she said ten days later in Dubai. "How quickly you lose confidence and how long it takes to get it back." She is likely to have regained a better feeling in the Emirate with two wins and the three-set defeat in the round of 16 against Jelina Switolina.

Bencic had strung together 18 wins in a row over the course of the year since winning the tournament in Tokyo at the end of October, but her good run came to a halt with the surprising exit in the second round of the Australian Open and was finally halted when she fell ill in Abu Dhabi. Indian Wells now seems to be a good place to get back on track. Last year - just eleven months after the birth of her daughter Bella - she reached the quarter-finals as a wild card recipient after three wins against top 20 players and even reached the semi-finals in 2019. She will now start on Friday or Saturday against Poland's Magdalena Frech (WTA 36) or Australian qualifier Storm Sanders (WTA 234).

Bencic the only Swiss player

Bencic is the only Swiss representative in the Californian desert. No one from the qualifiers made it into the main draw. Stan Wawrinka, who lost the final against Roger Federer in 2017, decided not to apply for a wild card. It can be assumed that the three-time Grand Slam champion will be playing on clay in Monte Carlo in April, where he won his only Masters 1000 title in 2014 (in the final against Federer).

The two current giants of world tennis will therefore once again take center stage in Indian Wells. Carlos Alcaraz, last year's best player and winner of the Australian Open, is still unbeaten this year (12 wins). He is also on a cloud after parting company with his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. He has already won twice in Indian Wells, in 2023 and 2024, and in 2022 and last year the 22-year-old Spaniard reached the semi-finals.

Alcaraz has solutions, Sinner is looking for them

He sees the secret of his success less in his technical or physical skills and more in his attitude. "I've learned to control my emotions even better on the court," he explained before the start of the tournament in Indian Wells. "That's the key to my recent successes. When I'm calm on the court, I find solutions."

Jannik Sinner must now also find such solutions after he was unable to successfully defend his title at the Australian Open and only won two of the last nine duels with Alcaraz. He is working on "a few small changes" to his game, the 24-year-old Italian revealed. "I want to play a bit more aggressively from the baseline." Sinner has noticed that what works without problems against almost all other opponents is difficult against Alcaraz. The Spaniard, who is two years younger, usually had the initiative.

In principle, Sinner could make up a lot of points over the next three months, as he served his ban for a doping offense a year ago. However, he has never made it to the final in Indian Wells.