In Melbourne, Stan Wawrinka once again delivers a true example of what has characterized him throughout his career. After a good four-and-a-half hours, he keeps the upper hand against Grand Slam debutant Arthur Géa (ATP 198), 19 years his junior, in the final match tiebreak.

In the end, Wawrinka even looked fresher than the Frenchman from the south of France. The latter played more than three sets in a match for the first time, Wawrinka his 58th (!) five-setter, of which he won 31. The match was already on a knife-edge in the fourth set. Wawrinka gave up a 3:0 lead, but then survived a difficult phase and finally got the break and equalized the set thanks to a brilliant backhand passing shot.

Wawrinka also led 2:0 in the deciding set, but had to let Gea close the gap again. However, the 21-year-old Frenchman then struggled with cramps in the tie-break, while the three-time Grand Slam champion held his nerve.

He is now the oldest player to reach the third round of a major tournament since Ken Rosewall did so as a 44-year-old at the Australian Open in 1978. In the first set, the three-time Grand Slam champion quickly fell behind 1:3 after a nervous start and was unable to make up for this handicap, partly because he failed to take advantage of three break chances.

In the second set, he turned the tide by taking the young Frenchman's serve for the first time at 3:1. The third set was also decided by a single break, which came out of the blue against Wawrinka at 3:5.

However, Arthur Gea's strong performance did not come as a complete surprise. He had won a Challenger tournament in New Caledonia in preparation and came through qualifying and the first round against world number 19 Jiri Lehecka without dropping a set.

Wawrinka will continue on Saturday in the 3rd round against world number 9 Taylor Fritz (USA). The Frenchman has won two out of three matches against the American, but lost the last one - almost three years ago in Monte Carlo on clay.

This is how the match went:

1st set: Warinka concedes a break in his second service game. After that, the set was evenly poised. At 4:3 for Gea, Wawrinka has three break points but can't convert any of them. In the end, the first set goes to the Frenchman 6:4.

2nd set: Now it's Wawrinka who makes the service break early on. He takes a 3:1 lead and is able to hold his own serve confidently time after time. He equalizes the set at 6:3.

3rd set: The third set was evenly poised for a long time - with Gea having a slight advantage. At 4:3 in the Frenchman's favor, Gea steps on the gas and takes Wawrinka's serve. It is the only break in this set - Gea wins it 6:3, leaving Wawrinka with his back to the wall. Can he find his way back?

4th set: Wawrinka is far from admitting defeat here. At the start of the 4th set he gets the break. Shortly afterwards, however, he has to give up the serve himself. It's even for a long time, but then Stan prevails - 7:5 for Wawrinka. It comes down to the deciding set.

5th set: Wawrinka gets off to a flying start again and leads with a break early on. But his opponent doesn't let up and manages to break back. The deciding set is evenly poised. There are no more breaks until the score is 6:6. The match tie-break has to decide. And the Swiss player retains the upper hand and clearly wins 10:3.