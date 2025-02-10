  1. Residential Customers
65th rank Bencic makes a big leap and is once again the best Swiss player in the world rankings

10.2.2025 - 06:58

Belinda Bencic celebrates with her daughter Bella after winning the tournament in Abu Dhabi.
Belinda Bencic celebrates with her daughter Bella after winning the tournament in Abu Dhabi.
Belinda Bencic is once again the best Swiss player in the world rankings after her tournament victory last week in Abu Dhabi. The 27-year-old jumped 92 places to 65th place.

Three and a half months after her return to the tour, Bencic is already on the verge of breaking into the top 50. The young mother, who had taken a break for over a year, achieved the biggest improvement in the ranking in the top 300 last week. Only four players are ranked higher in the annual ranking.

Jil Teichmann, who triumphed at the Challenger tournament in Mumbai last week, is the second Swiss player in the top 100. She moved up 17 places and, at number 100, is better ranked than she has been since May 2023.

