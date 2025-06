After recovering from an arm injury, Belinda Bencic returns to the tour in Bad Homburg Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 35), who had to miss the French Open due to an injury, will make her comeback on the grass court in Bad Homburg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The St. Gallen native will face Ekaterina Alexandrova (WTA 18) in the first round of the WTA 500 tournament on Sunday. The Tokyo 2021 Olympic champion has a positive record against the Russian: she has won four of their seven meetings so far. Bencic has not played since retiring in the first round in Rome on May 7 due to an arm injury.