WTA Indian Wells Bencic meets Elise Mertens in the 3rd round

SDA

8.3.2026 - 08:49

Belinda Bencic emerged victorious in her duel with Elise Mertens at the United Cup
Belinda Bencic emerged victorious in her duel with Elise Mertens at the United Cup
Keystone

Belinda Bencic (WTA 12) will face Elise Mertens (WTA 21) in the 3rd round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells on Monday. It will be the third duel between the St. Gallen native and the Belgian.

Keystone-SDA

08.03.2026, 08:49

Bencic, who won an easy victory (6:3, 6:2) against Australian Storm Hunter (WTA 234) in her opener in the Californian desert on Saturday, lost her first meeting with Mertens at the 2021 Australian Open by a clear margin (2:6, 1:6). At the beginning of this year, the Swiss returned the favor in three sets at the United Cup, winning 6:3, 4:6, 7:6 (7:0).

