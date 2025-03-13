  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Indian Wells Bencic meets Madison Keys

SDA

13.3.2025 - 07:43

Madison Keys (30) celebrated her first Grand Slam victory in Australia this season
Madison Keys (30) celebrated her first Grand Slam victory in Australia this season
Keystone

Belinda Bencic will face Madison Keys, the winner of the Australian Open in January, in the quarter-finals in Indian Wells. All quarter-finals will be played on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

13.03.2025, 07:43

Madison Keys (30) is ranked No. 5 in the world, but has been the most successful player so far this season. In addition to her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne, she also won the tournament in Adelaide. Keys celebrated her 15th win de suite against Donna Vekic from Croatia. However, Keys had to endure some anxious moments in her 4:6, 7:6 (9:7), 6:3 win in two hours and 18 minutes: She was trailing 3:5 in the tiebreak of the second set. The American was just two points away from elimination five times.

In the last two rounds against Elise Mertens and Vekic, Madison Keys was on court for well over five hours. That may be an advantage for Belinda Bencic, as all the quarter-finals in Indian Wells will be played on Thursday. The Swiss player's match is scheduled for 1.30 p.m. local time (10.30 p.m. CET).

More from the department

The Swiss scores to make it 1-0. Pius Suter wins the duel at the line with Vancouver Canucks

The Swiss scores to make it 1-0Pius Suter wins the duel at the line with Vancouver Canucks

Eight teams, one cup. The most important facts about the playoff quarter-final clashes

Eight teams, one cupThe most important facts about the playoff quarter-final clashes

National League. ZSC against Kloten is no ordinary quarter-final

National LeagueZSC against Kloten is no ordinary quarter-final