Madison Keys (30) celebrated her first Grand Slam victory in Australia this season Keystone

Belinda Bencic will face Madison Keys, the winner of the Australian Open in January, in the quarter-finals in Indian Wells. All quarter-finals will be played on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Madison Keys (30) is ranked No. 5 in the world, but has been the most successful player so far this season. In addition to her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne, she also won the tournament in Adelaide. Keys celebrated her 15th win de suite against Donna Vekic from Croatia. However, Keys had to endure some anxious moments in her 4:6, 7:6 (9:7), 6:3 win in two hours and 18 minutes: She was trailing 3:5 in the tiebreak of the second set. The American was just two points away from elimination five times.

In the last two rounds against Elise Mertens and Vekic, Madison Keys was on court for well over five hours. That may be an advantage for Belinda Bencic, as all the quarter-finals in Indian Wells will be played on Thursday. The Swiss player's match is scheduled for 1.30 p.m. local time (10.30 p.m. CET).