Loves playing on grass, but now has to take a break for two weeks: Belinda Bencic Keystone

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic will miss the two grass court preparation tournaments at Queen's Club in London and next week in Berlin.

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As the world number 11 announced on social media, she is suffering from a "minor injury to her right ankle, which needs a little rest to heal completely."

Bencic was seeded No. 4 in London and would have had to play Harriet Dart from Great Britain on Thursday after a walk-through. Her main focus is now on being fit again for the start of the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon on June 29. Bencic reached the semi-finals of the grass court classic for the first time last year.