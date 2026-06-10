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WTA Queen's Bencic misses grass court tournaments at Queen's and Berlin

SDA

10.6.2026 - 14:45

Loves playing on grass, but now has to take a break for two weeks: Belinda Bencic
Loves playing on grass, but now has to take a break for two weeks: Belinda Bencic
Keystone

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic will miss the two grass court preparation tournaments at Queen's Club in London and next week in Berlin.

Keystone-SDA

10.06.2026, 14:45

As the world number 11 announced on social media, she is suffering from a "minor injury to her right ankle, which needs a little rest to heal completely."

Bencic was seeded No. 4 in London and would have had to play Harriet Dart from Great Britain on Thursday after a walk-through. Her main focus is now on being fit again for the start of the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon on June 29. Bencic reached the semi-finals of the grass court classic for the first time last year.

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