Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic will miss the two grass court preparation tournaments at Queen's Club in London and next week in Berlin.
As the world number 11 announced on social media, she is suffering from a "minor injury to her right ankle, which needs a little rest to heal completely."
Bencic was seeded No. 4 in London and would have had to play Harriet Dart from Great Britain on Thursday after a walk-through. Her main focus is now on being fit again for the start of the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon on June 29. Bencic reached the semi-finals of the grass court classic for the first time last year.