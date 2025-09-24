As combative and highly motivated as ever: Belinda Bencic wants to seize her small chance of qualifying for the WTA Finals on the Asian tour in the coming weeks Keystone

Belinda Bencic's chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals are no longer great. To keep her hopes alive, the young mother needs an exploit at the tournament in Beijing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the start of the US Open, Belinda Bencic admitted that it would be "mega cool" if she could qualify for the WTA Finals for the best eight players of the year in her first season as a mother. "I have that in mind indirectly," she told Keystone-SDA. "But I'm not the one keeping score all the time."

With the surprisingly early exit in the 2nd round of the US Open, Bencic's chances have dropped significantly. The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland is currently number 15 in the annual rankings, a good 1500 points behind eighth-placed Yelena Rybakina. Bencic would therefore need an almost perfect fall to qualify for the tournament from November 1 to 8 in the Saudi capital Riyadh. However, there are still plenty of points to be won in China and Japan in the coming weeks.

3000 points still possible

In Beijing, where Bencic will start against qualifier Katie Volynets (WTA 107) or Peyton Stearns (WTA 61) on Thursday at the earliest after a walk-through, and in Wuhan from October 6, there will be 1000 points up for grabs for the winner. Both tournaments belong to the highest category among the Grand Slams. The Swiss will then return to Tokyo for the first time, the site of her Olympic triumph, where a maximum of 500 points are possible. In between, she could also compete in another 500 category tournament in Ningbo, but has left this open.

Only two players, US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek, have their tickets for Riyadh in the bag. Third-seeded Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff only needs a few more points. The only players missing from the top 30 in Beijing over the next ten days are world No. 1 Sabalenka, Madison Keys (6) and Yelina Svitolina (13).

That doesn't make things any easier for Bencic. On paper, she would meet Gauff in the round of 16. To keep her hopes of qualifying for the second Masters alive, she will probably need to qualify for at least the semi-finals or, even better, advance to a final. In the later rounds, there are significantly more points to be won for each additional victory.

No additional pressure

Bencic does not have to put herself under pressure at her first tournament in a month. Her comeback year after the birth of daughter Bella 17 months ago is a success either way "It's not something I have to do now," she said in New York about the WTA Finals.

Incidentally, she is not the only Swiss woman in Beijing. Viktorija Golubic (WTA 70) will play qualifier Priscilla Hon (WTA 108) from Australia in the first round on Wednesday.